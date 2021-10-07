Editorial: Westside has demonstrated its competence, justifying new approval of levy override
The Westside school district has a history of reaching for high standards. Since 1998, Westside voters have approved levy overrides that have allowed the district to exceed the state-imposed limit on the general fund property tax levy. As a result, the district — which does not receive “equalization” aid from the state — has had the financial ability to implement a wide-ranging series of efforts to boost academic quality.omaha.com
