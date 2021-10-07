Saints Rushing Attack vs. Washington Run Defense

The New Orleans Saints bounced back after their Week 2 loss to the Carolina Panthers in the form of a 28-13 win over the New England Patriots. A big part of that win was the defense returning to their Week 1 form after the returns of Marshon Lattimore and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. With the secondary duo both out of the Week 2 contest injured, the Saints defense struggled to stop Sam Darnold (no really, stop laughing) and the Panthers offense. However with Lattimore and CGJ back, the Saints secondary played up to their potential again, proving that the defense is likely going to carry this team while Jameis Winston tries his best to not totally throw games away when the Saints do have the ball.

