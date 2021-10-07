CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

Inauguration

Cover picture for the articleWe are honored to announce that the Inauguration and Installation Ceremony for Caldwell University’s ninth President, Matthew Whelan, Ed.D., will take place on Friday, October 22, 2021. To celebrate the spirit of community, honor our history, and commemorate this special occasion, a series of events will be held in the days leading up to the Inauguration. A schedule follows below. We hope you will join us as we celebrate the future of Caldwell University!

