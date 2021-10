Homeowners who live along the route of a planned waterline project from Weston to Liberty Center have the chance to tap into the line. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District sent letters out to approximately 60 individuals who live along the route of the waterline, which will start at an existing waterline on Main Street in Weston, then onto Euler and Kiel roads before connecting at State Route 65 outside of McClure. The line will cross the Maumee River and connect to Liberty Center's water system outside of its corporation limits. The water will be supplied by the City of Bowling Green.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO