U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford has participated in a Senate Energy and Natural Resources hearing this week to examine and consider updates to the Mining Law of 1872. Sen. Lankford’s questions focused on the ways Biden’s policies on US domestic mineral development as well as ways the long US permitting process for mines, which can take up to 10 years, is deterring US investment in rare earth and critical minerals and encouraging dependence on China.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO