Though Princess Charlene of Monaco, is married to the principality’s current leader, Prince Albert II, she has spent the last six months living in South Africa, where she was raised. In May, she boarded a flight for a planned short trip to promote wildlife conservation, before falling ill. Though her absence initially caused speculation about potential unhappiness between the couple, over the last few months, Charlene has revealed that a series of surgical complications have left her in pain and unable to fly.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO