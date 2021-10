The transition to a clean energy system is still progressing too slowly for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says in the latest edition of its World Energy Outlook, published today. However, it says a new energy economy is emerging around the world as solar, wind, electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies flourish. The report provides analysis of how the world can still move towards a pathway that would have a good chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO