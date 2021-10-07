Tour will feature unique residences
A Mediterranean-style estate with breathtaking valley and canyon views is among six residences you can visit when the Redlands YMCA Holiday Home Tour returns Sunday, Dec. 5. Jordan Hall owns Villa La Cadena, which was built in 1977 on 1.34 acres once part of the Smiley estate. There’s a courtyard entrance with a koi pond and pool. Within its 6,400-square-feet are multiple living areas, a gourmet kitchen and prep area, and three bedrooms including the luxurious master suite. French doors throughout open to patios and the gardens.www.redlandscommunitynews.com
