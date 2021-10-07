CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Back to Your Perch

maceandcrown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorful dance hypnotize me. I have seen your wingspan. It eclipses your victims.

www.maceandcrown.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Darcey & Stacey Silva Look Unrecognizable in Edited Photo

Darcey Silva shared a photograph of herself and her an identical twin Stacey on her Instagram tales, and the TLC stars regarded fully completely different than they do on TV. The picture obtained loads of consideration on Reddit, the place two threads had been created to debate it. It was...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perch#Poetry#Dance#Hypnotize
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1, role of Chimney in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? With an ending like that, we’d understand the confusion. After all, Chimney opted to leave Los Angeles at the end of the episode. It wasn’t necessarily a farewell for good, but it represented him going off until he could find Maddie and bring her home. The last he saw, she took money out at an ATM in Oxnard. So far, that’s the only clue that he has.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Matlock’ Star Nancy Stafford Turned Down ‘So Much Work’ Over the Years Because Films Got ‘Raunchier’

Nancy Stafford made heads turn when she played a beautiful legal partner named Michelle Thomas on Matlock. And she’s been a Hollywood sweetheart ever since. The devout Christian prefers to act in wholesome series and movies. But as the culture has changed over the years, she believes the industry has become “raunchier.” So, she has walked away from countless job offers. But that hasn’t stopped Stafford from continuing her career on the silver screen.
MOVIES
thecut.com

Call Your Therapist, Adele Is Back

Prepare thine tear ducts — new Adele is coming. Today, the singer announced the title and release date of her first single in six years, simply tweeting, “Easy On Me — October 15.” Go easy on me, Adele. I need time to hydrate. Accompanying the tweet is a wordless 21-second...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
maceandcrown.com

“Museum of the Moon” Festival Coming to ODU

Coming to ODU on October 8 is a live reading of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “Le Petit Prince” (The Little Prince). From 6-7:30 p.m., the reading will be done in French with English subtitles behind the 21 readers: ODU French students, professors, and francophone community members. It will take place in the new Michael and Kimthanh Lê Planetarium.
FESTIVAL
welldoing.org

How to Say No Politely and Get Your Time Back

For some people life post-lockdown means full diaries of events and socialising – but what if it feels like too much?. Dr Andy Cope reveals how to say no politely and get some of your time back to yourself. If setting boundaries is something you really struggle with, maybe therapy...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy