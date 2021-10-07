Two Injured in Car/Semi Collision on HWY 18

–Two people from Emmet County suffered injuries in car vs. semi collision Tuesday east of Algona. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Anna Marie Aleman of Estherville was westbound on HWY 18 when she crossed the centerline in a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer. As Aleman crossed all the way over into the eastbound lane, she struck the trailer of a semi hauling grain, driven by 50-year-old Scott Peterson of Corwith.