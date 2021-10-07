Marie Flanigan Creates a Legacy on the Lake
Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (or Lake LBJ, as it is commonly known) in Marble Falls, Texas, has long been a special place for Tina and Tom Shults. “This is an area our family has traveled to for more than 50 years,” says Tina Shults, noting Tom’s grandfather had a home here, and later in life, they watched their own children grow up on the water. The constant-level lake, located about 30 minutes outside of Austin, continued to be a respite for the couple and their family through the years, prompting them to want to build their own vacation home in the vicinity.www.southernhomemagazine.com
