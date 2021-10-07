CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Mexico vs. Canada Live Stream : TV Channel, Time Preview & Where to Watch Online Free

newyorkcitynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs October's Concacaf World Cup qualifiers get underway, two frontrunners are set for a massive matchup when Mexico and Canada square off at Estadio Azteca on October 7. It will pit an El Tri side that's currently atop the Octagonal standings with seven points from three matches against a Canadian side that's right on their heels with five points of their own. Simply put, three massive points are on the line as each country continues their bid for Qatar 2022.

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Video adds weight to claim Maradona ‘trafficked’ 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Herdman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Canada Square#Time Preview#Canadian#Paramount#Wcq
The Independent

Colombia vs Brazil live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying fixture online and on TV tonight

Brazil face Colombia tonight in a Conmebol World Cup qualifying fixture, as the Selecao look to edge closer to booking their place in Qatar next year. Tite’s side made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with eight wins from their first eight matches and face a triple header this week with matches against Venezuela and Uruguay either side of their trip to the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Wins over Peru and Chile last month were overshadowed by their fixture against Argentina, which was suspended after kick-off due to an alleged Covid-19 protocol breach. Colombia face a battle to seal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Spain vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League final

France take on Spain in the final of the Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday evening. Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad produced an emphatic fightback against Belgium in their semi-final earlier this week. Les Bleus had trailed 2-0 at half-time, but Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s last-gasp winner in stoppage time secured their place in the final. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced a fantastic performance themselves to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run. Ferran Torres scored twice for Luis Enrique’s side either side of Leonardo Bonucci being...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Spain vs France prediction: How will Nations League final play out?

Didier Deschamps’ glittering France squad are hoping to add another international trophy to their haul when they face Spain in tonight’s Nations League final. Les Bleus endured an acrimonious exit at Euro 2020 this summer but looked far closer to their imperious World Cup-winning best in the second half of their semi-final against Belgium on Thursday. Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s capped a dramatic victory in stoppage time. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced an equally thrilling performance to secure their place in the final as Ferran Torres scored...
SOCCER
newyorkcitynews.net

Australia says no foreign tourists to enter country until 2022

CANBERRA, Australia: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia will not welcome back foreign tourists until at least next year, while announcing plans to lift some of the strictest COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by a democracy. The return of skilled migrants and students will instead be prioritized after the...
IMMIGRATION
newyorkcitynews.net

Former Chinese scribe detained for questioning country's role in Korean War

Beijing [China], October 9 (ANI): A former Chinese journalist has been detained by police in the country for criticising China's role in the Korean War and its depiction in a blockbuster movie. Luo Changping, 40, was held for his commentary on a state-sponsored film, "The Battle at Lake Changjin," which...
INDIA
newyorkcitynews.net

Judiciary in India, Denmark looking into Kim Davy extradition: Danish envoy Freddy Svane

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Judiciary in India and Denmark is looking into the issue pertaining to demand for the extradition of Kim Davy, Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane said on Saturday when asked if the issue figured during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen.
INDIA
AFP

Mexico promotes indigenous people as it erases memory of Columbus

Mexico is erasing symbols of Christopher Columbus as it works to give indigenous people who suffered during the Spanish colonial era a bigger say in today's world. The pro-indigenous policy also has its detractors in Mexico, with some saying symbolic steps are all very well but hard policy choices in favor of indigenous people would achieve more. 
SOCIETY
newyorkcitynews.net

India restarts vaccine exports in tune with 'Neighbourhood First' mantra

By Naveen Kapoor/Amit KumarNew Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India has pressed the restart button to supply COVID-19 vaccines along with initial supplies in this round to the neighbourhood. It is learnt that India has recently sent Covid vaccines to Iran, Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh. Both Bangladesh and Iran each...
newyorkcitynews.net

T20 WC: India to square off against England, Australia in warm-up fixtures

Dubai [UAE], October 12 (ANI): A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - a precursor to a tournament. It is pertinent to note that all of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors - no spectators will be allowed attendance.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy