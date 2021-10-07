CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta’s top two receivers are not traveling to London

By Jake Gordon
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis game was already going to be an uphill battle. The Falcons have trouble in London, Zach Wilson showed a lot of flashes leading the Jets to a win over the Titans last week, and Atlanta is already thin at receiver — even with Gage and Ridley. Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe will likely command a large share of targets at receiver, and Arthur Smith is going to have even more trouble getting Kyle Pitts in space with attention not being given to Ridley and Gage. Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, and others will have a lot of slack to pick up in a can’t-lose game for the Falcons.

