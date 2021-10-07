CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Shoemaker, Stanley

Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Stanley Martin Shoemaker, age 73, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on September 22, 2021. He graduated from Marietta High School and Georgia State University, and was a member of Marble Hill Baptist Church and Long Swamp Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his father, Furman Logan Shoemaker and his mother, Ruby Hubbard Shoemaker. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Odom Shoemaker; his son, Joel G. Shoemaker and his wife, Faith; his son, Zachary L. Shoemaker and his wife, Amanda; and his 7 grandchildren, Joy, Selah, Job, Eden, Enoch, Isaac and Temperance. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2:00pm at Northside Chapel.

