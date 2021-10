The bears are leading as per Cardano price analysis. Price has been lowered to $2.23 today. Support is still fixated at $1.97 level. The Cardano price analysis shows bears are trying to make a comeback once again and have succeeded so far in their efforts as the price has decreased. The past week had been favorable for the bulls as the price underwent recovery at a considerable rate. But, today the trends have been reversed as now the bears are at the leading position. It is anticipated that the price will move lower than $2.23 in the coming hours as well.

