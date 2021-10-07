Film Commission Announces Winners

(Virtual Horror Festival winners)...The Imperial County Film Commission announced the winners. The Virtual Horror Festtival is the third in a series of virtual film festivals hosted by the Commission. The latest festival focused on thee thrills and chills of the short format horror genre. Seven entries were received, accepted for adjudication and considered for judging. The 1st place award went to Method, directed by Lomai. 2nd place went to Re-Animated, directed by Ashlyn Jauregui and Sergio Bastidas. 3rd place, Season Of The Witch was directed by Robert De Leon. The public is encouraged to view the festival entries between October 8-16 by visiting the Film Commission website at FilmImperialCounty.com. Viewing is free. The next virtual film festival will focus on short films in the comedy genre. The deadline for entry is November 6. All films/videos and applications must be submnnitted electronically through Dropbox, WeTransfer, Google Drive or Vimeo, or emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. More details, entry forms and rules available at the Commissions website or Facebook page.