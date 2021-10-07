CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett’s Law: The Power of Positive Change

By Neely Gay
metrofamilymagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur son Everett is an energetic, happy 4-year-old. He enjoys school, dancing, soccer and playing with his siblings. When he was born, my husband and I were surprised to find out he was. diagnosed with Down syndrome. A day after, we learned he had a hole in his heart and...

www.metrofamilymagazine.com

WHO IS EVERETT’S DIVERSITY COMMISSION ACCOUNTABLE TO? WHAT DOES IT DO?

Community activists and political figures voice disillusionment with body that “has no teeth”. As the country saw the growth of the racial justice movement and responses to the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020, the City of Everett launched its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission, a body intended to bring about a stronger culture of social consciousness. The mission of the group is to help drive systemic change to meet diversity challenges, but community members and political figures have spoken out, stating that they do not believe the commission has led with a commitment to transparency or reflects the concerns of the public.
Whitmer keeps bashing Michigan abortion law, but has little power to change it

DETROIT — More than 36 million women nationwide — and almost 2.2 million in Michigan — would lose access to abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns decisions that underscore the right to the controversial medical procedure, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday, citing a new report from pro-abortion rights organizations.
How employers judge religious exemption requests

Religion and politics are typically taboo topics in the workplace. But employers these days are increasingly asking questions about both as they respond to requests for religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Such requests have piled up this fall despite the fact that faith leaders from a variety of traditions...
Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
Supreme Court taking aim at lawless Biden

Joe Biden has persistently and purposely reversed effective border policies implemented by former President Trump to pursue a radical, open border, pro-amnesty agenda. Thankfully for families and communities, the rule of law is standing in his way. Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a stinging blow to Joe Biden’s agenda...
Laid off for refusing a vaccination mandate: Can you still collect unemployment?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As vaccination mandates sweep across the US, employees are weighing a complicated financial calculation: If they refuse to comply and get fired, would they qualify for unemployment insurance?. At the outset, we'll note...
What a ‘pro-life’ doctor said at the abortion hearing today was unacceptable, medically and morally

On Thursday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on abortion access in the country, discussing in particular the recent six-week abortion ban enacted in Texas. Numerous individuals provided testimony, including Democratic Representative Cori Bush; Gloria Steinem; the co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement, Loretta Ross; We Testify abortion storyteller and Texas Equal Access Fund worker, Maleeha Aziz; Dr Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas OB-GYN and abortion provider; and Dr Ingrid Skop, a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.And surprise, surprise: The anti-choice doctor told a story littered with inaccuracies.It would have been easy...
One Thousand Roses Delivered To Nancy Pelosi’s Office In Campaign To Move Her Heart On Abortion

Catholics delivered one thousand roses Friday to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s California office in efforts to move the Democrat’s heart on abortion. Over 3,550 people signed up to pray and fast for Pelosi through the Benedict XVI Institute’s “Rose and Rosary for Nancy” campaign in the first 24 hours after it was announced, said Maggie Gallagher, executive director of the Benedict XVI Institute, in a press release.
‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
