The Hopewell Township Committee, through an ordinance, has adopted a redevelopment plan for the redevelopment of the former Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) site. When the Township Committee convened earlier this month on Oct. 4, members of the governing body voted in favor of the measure to establish a redevelopment plan focused on the existing developed portion of the former BMS site inside the the ring road that circles around the developed section of the site.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO