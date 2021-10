ELIZABETHTON — One of the most divisive controversies in the year in Carter County and Elizabethton appears to be on its way to a solution. A dispute that was largely over the city and county shares of funding of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter has led to discussions on the Elizabethton City Council and the Carter County Commission and on the board of directors of the animal shelter. One of the key parts of a resolution was to rewrite the joint operating agreement between the city and county on the operation of the shelter and the bylaws of the organization.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO