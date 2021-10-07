Spooky Season: Fall festivities in Pittsburgh

October is here — and that means the spooky season is creeping up on Pittsburgh. Here’s a round-up of some of the best places to enjoy fall in the Pittsburgh area. For fall colors, check out Schenley Park right in the heart of Pittsburgh. Schenley Park has 456 acres to sit out with your friends and enjoy what fall in western Pennsylvania has to offer. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry, leaves in Allegheny County are “starting to change.” The counties surrounding Allegheny County are also in the “starting to change” phase, according to the state bureau of forestry.