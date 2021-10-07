CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Venom 2’ Post-Credits Scene Was Open-Ended For A Reason

By Claire Epting
 6 days ago
The following post contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Post-credits scenes are a staple of the Marvel movie genre, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage has one that is sending fans into a frenzy. The scene, which technically arrived mid-credits, sets up a face-off between Venom and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man. This is huge for the future of the Venom franchise, although it opens up more questions than it answers. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, director Andy Serkis explained his reasoning behind the shocking scene, and what it means for the MCU.

