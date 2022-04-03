ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Is One of the World's Wealthiest Musicians—Here's How Much He's Worth

By Jenzia Burgos
 2 days ago
Whether or not you’re a Belieber, there’s no denying that Justin Bieber ‘s net worth is seriously impressive. The “Peaches” singer has amassed a staggering amount of wealth since he first broke out into the music industry in 2007, and over a decade later, Justin Bieber’s net worth officially makes him one of the wealthiest musicians in the world today.

For many, Bieber has been a household name ever since the late aughts. Like many musicians born during the age of the internet, the singer got his start uploading covers to YouTube, where he quickly gathered a loyal following—and his current manager, Scooter Braun, was among them. Braun stumbled upon Bieber on YouTube one day, and well, the rest was history as they say. The young singer was quickly whisked away to record a demo and get introduced to his mentor, Usher. Soon after, Bieber landed his first record deal and began releasing music of his own.

Since then, Bieber has released six studio albums, along with several EPs, compilations and remixes. He has scored eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and eight No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 charts, respectively. Bieber has also officially sold over 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists in history.

With success like this, it’s only a matter of time until you start seeing huge paychecks—and for Bieber, it really didn’t even take long at all. Even as a teen, Bieber was making millions more than what many artists make in their entire careers. As for today, Justin Bieber’s net worth easily makes him one of the richest musicians in the world. But how rich are we talking? Keep on reading below for more details.

How much does Justin Bieber make per concert?

Like many artists today, most of Bieber’s income from his music career comes from live performances and concert tours. According to Forbes , Bieber makes an estimated $1 million per night when he’s on tour. Considering that most tour legs stretch for days on end, Bieber brings in an eight-figure revenue during each tour.

His debut tour, My World, brought in an estimated $53 million, per The Guardian—and it gets even better than that. According to Bustle, from 2012 to 2013, his Believe tour collected a whopping $110 million altogether, whereas his third court tour, Purpose, earned him over $250 million from 2016 to 2017. In 2022, Justin is set to earn hundreds of millions more on his fourth world tour, the “Justice” tour, launched in support of his fifth and sixth studio albums, 2020’s Changes 2021’s Justice .

What is Justin Bieber’s salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Justin Bieber’s salary can range anywhere between $60 to $80 million per year. Bieber’s salary is made up of multiple streams of income from his music career and brand partnership deals, to endorsements and personal business ventures. These have included partnerships with companies like Proactiv, Adidas, Walmart and more in the past. Bieber has modeled products for other brands like Beats by Dre, Balenciaga and Calvin Klein, which he posed for with his wife, Hailey Baldwin . The singer has also launched several fragrances and his own clothing line .

What is Justin Bieber’s net worth in 2022?

Justin Bieber’s net worth is an estimated $285 million as of 2022, per Celebrity Net Worth. This is a massive jump from what his estimated net worth was over a decade ago when he first got his start in the music industry: Given that his net worth was only $500,000 in 2010, it’s clear the Biebs has come a very, very long way.

STYLECASTER's mantra is 'style to the people'— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance.

