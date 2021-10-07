CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

FST RF-51 Marine Replacement Spin-On Filter

By Engine Builder
enginebuildermag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FST RF51 spin-on Fuel Filter utilizes FST’s exclusive FloMax™ low restriction, high efficiency filter media that filters down to 4 microns, and strips 99% free water. FloMax™ filters are replacement filters for FST fuel systems. These spin-on & cartridge filters are only compatible with a specific FST Performance filter head/manifold/base. Use with any other filter head/manifold/base could cause filter damage, fuel leakage, filter bursting, or improper fuel flow.

www.enginebuildermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
enginebuildermag.com

FRAM Ultra Synthetic Oil Filter

FRAM® has announced the arrival of the new and improved FRAM Ultra Synthetic® oil filter, which now features an innovative 2-ply media design. FRAM Ultra Synthetic® is a premium, high-flow filter, and its innovative second-generation design features a brand-new screenless media technology. The previous generation included a metal screen in the media for structural support, which has been replaced with a new, 2-ply material. One side consists of a synthetic blend for durable structure and filtering support, and the other, a fully synthetic media, offers higher flow efficiency and superior filtration performance.
MARKETING
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fst#Ethanol#Fuel Filter#Free Water
Robb Report

This New 148-Foot Hybrid Trimaran Concept Can Sail Silently and Emissions Free

VPLP’s latest trimaran concept is ruffling feathers for all the right reasons. The French studio’s disruptive new 148-footer, which goes by the name of Seaffinity, takes cues from “the world of seabirds” in terms of both propulsion and aesthetics. Penned under the direction of noted yacht designer Patrick le Quément, the vessel’s monolithic shape was inspired by the lightness, fluidity and beauty of the seagull. There is almost a total fusion between the two hulls and the coachroof that results in a streamlined silhouette similar to a gull’s. Seaffinity can also traverse the globe silently and sans emissions, just like our feathered friends...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Huge solar storm hitting Earth today could cause mass disruption for power grids and satellites, agency warns

An enormous solar flare is expected to hit Earth today, potentially affecting power grids and generating an aurora in northern latitudes.The coronal mass ejection originates from the Sun, which is caused by a huge burst of electrically conducting plasma.An alert published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) informed that we should expect “weak power grid fluctuations” and satellite “orientation irregularities” which could increase drag on craft in low Earth orbit.The agency rates the storm as G2, which means it is moderately strong. It is expected to arrive around midday and will continue until 12 October.  "Aurora is...
ASTRONOMY
KTLA

California bullet train facing more cost increases from its contractors

The California bullet train is facing at least another billion dollars of proposed cost increases from its contractors, following a history of sharp cost growth on construction work over the last eight years, The Times has learned. The state’s High-Speed Rail Authority has mostly approved such increases in the past, and if it does so again, contractors […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
github.blog

Improved pull request file filtering

Filtered files on the Pull Request Files Changed tab are now completely hidden from view (not just collapsed). This helps decrease distractions and lets you focus on just the files you need to review:. The File Filter menu has also been simplified, but still supports the following filtering options:. Hide...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Water Supply Sediment Filters

The Frizzlife JX800 Whole House Sediment Water Filter is an upstream water cleaning solution that will work diligently to prevent an array of particulates from making their way into a houses' water supply. The device works by being installed onto a water supply line to prevent 99% of the particulate...
ELECTRONICS
kamcity.com

Poundland Enters Water Filter Market

Poundland has launched a new range of water filters and accessories at prices it claims are up to a quarter lower than the leading brand. The Perfect Drop Water filter jug + cartridge classic costs £5, whilst a three-pack of cartridges are priced at £4. The retailer highlighted that its filtered water costs around 3p per litre, much cheaper than bottled water.
ECONOMY
LiveScience

Do HEPA filters remove viruses?

With the COVID-19 pandemic turning our lives upside down, it's no surprise if you've thought more about the air around you. But what can we do to improve it do HEPA filters remove viruses for good? Here, we find out. Did you know that the level of some airborne pollutants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rubbernews.com

FST develops seals for hydrogen power production

WEINHEIM, Germany—Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (FST) is providing seals for electrolyzers to meet expected high demand for hydrogen production based on solar and wind power. The membrane electrolysis components are designed for mass-manufacture and automated assembly—even though some are up to one meter in diameter, FST said in a recent statement....
INDUSTRY
everythingrf.com

Vanguard Electronics Introduces Two New Series of Ultra-Wideband RF Transformers

Vanguard Electronics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of standard and custom advanced Power Magnetics, RF/Microwave Inductors, and Pulse/Data Transformer components has released two new series of ultra-wideband RF transformers (UWB Series and SUWB Series) designed to work up to 1.75 GHz. The new RF transformers will debut at the Space Tech Expo in Long Beach, California, October 6-8, 2021.
LONG BEACH, CA
everythingrf.com

Ranatec Introduces Forensic RF Shielded Box for Analysis of Wireless Devices

Ranatec, a part of the Qamcom group and supplier of specialized test and measurement equipment for RF and microwave applications, announced its latest innovation, the RI 198 Forensic Box designed for law enforcement, IT forensics and crime investigators. The RI 198 enables users to analyze signal jammers or protect wireless...
CELL PHONES
Silicon Valley

Put a neat spin on the garage

Buying a new construction home follows months of exciting planning, designing, shopping and packing. And the first day or week in that new home will be much more joyful if everything has a place before the moving van pulls up on day one. Many builders will include fully textured and...
HOME & GARDEN
thefastmode.com

Ranatec Launches New RF Forensic Box for Law Enforcement

Ranatec, a part of the Qamcom group and supplier of specialized test and measurement equipment for RF and microwave applications, on Monday announced its latest innovation, the RI 198 Forensic Box designed for law enforcement, IT forensics and crime investigators. The RI 198 enables users to analyze signal jammers or...
CELL PHONES
everythingrf.com

Trending RF/Microwave Test And Measurement Products in 2021: September Edition

The RF/Microwave Test and Measurement (T&M) market is one of the most crucial and challenging markets in wireless communication. Test and measurement equipments authenticate the performance of electronic devices and helps identify components that undergo timely degradation due to the device’s exposure to external turbulences such as shocks, heat, vibrations, and fluctuating environmental conditions. With the introduction of new technologies such as Wi-Fi 6/6E/7, 5G and their widespread applications in autonomous driving, IoT, etc., the need for cutting-edge equipments have multiplied. These new technologies utilize higher frequency spectrum and increasingly complex algorithms which, in turn, require the T&M equipments to keep up and provide accurate and reliable test results in the shortest time possible.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

These New Eco-Friendly Homes in Upstate New York Turn Wood Into a Luxury Material

Just 10 minutes outside Livingston Manor in the heart of New York’s Catskills, a new luxury development is underway: the Catskill Project‘s 120-acre site will eventually feature 17 custom-designed single-family homes, each with a plot of land up to six acres. Buyers can personalize the elements of the two- or three-bedroom design off plan, and move in between 12 to 18 months after purchase; prices start at $895,000. So far, so unremarkable—just another land grab to satisfy the urban exodus initiated during the pandemic. But what sets these mansions apart from rival developments is their emphasis on the environment, minimizing the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy