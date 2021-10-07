FST RF-51 Marine Replacement Spin-On Filter
The FST RF51 spin-on Fuel Filter utilizes FST’s exclusive FloMax™ low restriction, high efficiency filter media that filters down to 4 microns, and strips 99% free water. FloMax™ filters are replacement filters for FST fuel systems. These spin-on & cartridge filters are only compatible with a specific FST Performance filter head/manifold/base. Use with any other filter head/manifold/base could cause filter damage, fuel leakage, filter bursting, or improper fuel flow.www.enginebuildermag.com
Comments / 0