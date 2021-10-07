FST RF-51 Marine Replacement Spin-On Filter

VPLP’s latest trimaran concept is ruffling feathers for all the right reasons. The French studio’s disruptive new 148-footer, which goes by the name of Seaffinity, takes cues from “the world of seabirds” in terms of both propulsion and aesthetics. Penned under the direction of noted yacht designer Patrick le Quément, the vessel’s monolithic shape was inspired by the lightness, fluidity and beauty of the seagull. There is almost a total fusion between the two hulls and the coachroof that results in a streamlined silhouette similar to a gull’s. Seaffinity can also traverse the globe silently and sans emissions, just like our feathered friends...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO