CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Afterparty’ Teaser: Tiffany Haddish Has A Mystery To Solve In Apple’s Star-Studded Comedy Whodunnit

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the success of Knives Out, everybody is looking to do their own star-studded whodunnit. Now that the sequels are headed over to Netflix, other streamers are looking to get in on the mystery fun. But the only one, at least in my eyes, that has a chance of matching what Johnson accomplished is The Afterparty, an Apple series created by Chris Miller, half of the Lord & Miller duo, and featuring an incredible cast of funny people.

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘The Afterparty’ Teaser Trailer: Lord & Miller Do ‘Knives Out’ With A Great Comedic Ensemble For Apple TV+

The way to get noticed in the world of competitive streaming? Follow the Netflix model and/or the model that all up-and-comers take: spend a lot of money and hire popular creators, throw more money at them to get big casts and watch the critics flock to your service because they’ll feel obligated to cover the content. That’s basically what everyone is doing and what Apple TV+ has done with “The Afterparty”—hiring Phil Lord and Christoper Miller (the ‘Spiderverse’ and ‘Jump Street’ franchises) to create something that looks a little “Knives Out”-inspired. It’s a murder mystery with a “Rashomon”-like perspective whodunnit shift, set in the world of adults getting together again years later for a high school reunion.
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

‘The Afterparty’ to Premiere on Apple TV+ in January 2022

The Afterparty is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in January 2022, it was announced Thursday. The comedy series has a star-studded cast that includes Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco. Comedy ‘The Afterparty’ Coming to Apple TV+ in...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Apple TV+ unveils the trailer for Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s The Afterparty

The eight-episode murder mystery series, premiering in January, is set at a high school reunion and stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. Each of the eight episodes retells the events of the night through a different character’s perspective — and therefore unique visual style. “This is one of the most surprising, original and fun projects we’ve ever made,” said Lord and Miller. “Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone’s personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world.”
TV SERIES
Empire

The Afterparty Trailer Showcases Lord And Miller's Murder Mystery Comedy Series

Just when you think Phil Lord and Chris Miller can't approach a new project and find yet another way to give it an interesting, usually funny, spin, they manage it. Their latest creation is murder mystery comedy The Afterparty, which Apple TV+ will debut next year. See the first trailer, which stars Tiffany Haddish amongst a whole house full of comedy stalwarts.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ike Barinholtz
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Dave Franco
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Zoë Chao
Person
Phil Lord
celebritypage.com

Tiffany Haddish Chats New Film 'The Card Counter'

Making her debut in the world of card games and gambling, Rachel Smith had the opportunity to talk to a star of The Card Counter, Tiffany Haddish. In this new revenge thriller, Oscar Isaac stars alongside his love interest in the film, Tiffany Haddish, playing an ex-serviceman who seeks gambling as a way to escape his troubled past.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Teaser: Lord & Miller’s “Afterparty” Series

The first trailer has been released for celebrated ‘Spider-Verse’ and “LEGO Movie” duo Phil Lord and Christoper Miller’s new limited series “The Afterparty”. The murder mystery boasts a strong cast of comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Jamie Demetriou, and John Early.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Watch the Star-Studded Trailer for Netflix's Aztec Adventure Maya and the Three

Mexican animator and creator Jorge Gutiérrez is perhaps best known to film fans as the creator of 2014’s underrated The Book of Life, but for several years now he’s been working on a follow-up of grandiose proportions. Now, we finally have a first look at Gutiérrez’s upcoming Netflix miniseries Maya and the Three, a sprawling adventure and swashbuckling combat story not quite like anything we’ve seen on the streamer before. As the official synopsis reads:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Afterparty
spoilertv.com

The Afterparty - First Look Teaser Promo

Haddish, Schwartz, Richardson, Franco, Barinholtz, Glazer, Chao, Early, Demetriou, Lord, Miller. The Afterparty you don’t want to miss. A new series coming exclusively to Apple TV+. The Afterparty is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Good Girls' Star's Forgotten Comedy Is a Surprise Hit on Netflix

Months after fans last saw her as Annie Marks on the beloved comedy Good Girls, actress Mae Whitman is earning rave reviews from fans for an older credit that just made its way to Netflix. On Oct. 1, the streamer added the 2015 film The DUFF, a teen comedy movie that has quickly shot into Netflix's streaming charts.
TV & VIDEOS
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ shows off the official trailer for dark comedy ‘The Shrink Next Door’ starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

Apple TV+ already has its fair share of content that can be classified as a “dark comedy,” but apparently the streaming service isn’t quite done adding to that list. We’ve known for quite some time that The Shrink Next Door would be coming soon to Apple’s original video streaming service before the end of this year. The company’s even teased the limited series already. But now we have an official trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Kindred': FX's Octavia Butler TV Adaptation Adds Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, and More to Cast

FX has announced that six more actors have been added to the main cast of its upcoming drama series, Kindred. Based on the bestselling and revolutionary novel by author Octavia E. Butler, the series will follow a Black woman who, while living a modern-day lifestyle, gets surprised when she is suddenly transported to a pre-Civil War Maryland plantation. As she travels back and forth, she tries to keep a grip on reality while suffering through violent racist scenarios.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
imore.com

Report: Ariana DeBose joins the star-studded cast for Apple TV+ movie 'Argylle'

DeBose will join the likes of Bryan Cranston and Henry Cavill on the project. Ariana DeBose, star of Apple TV+ show Schimgadoon, is reportedly joining another Apple project — this time the start-studded movie Argylle. According to a Deadline report, DeBose will join a cast list that takes some believing...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Veep and Marvel star joins Eddie Murphy's Netflix comedy

Veep and Marvel star Julie Louis-Dreyfus has joined the cast of Eddie Murphy's new Netflix movie, it has been reported. As stated in The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has been cast in the current untitled comedy project as the mother of Jonah Hill, who was previously announced. The movie, directed...
MOVIES
People

How Comedian Tiffany Haddish Is Getting Laughs and Giving Back

Tiffany Haddish is the fourth star celebrated in PEOPLE in 10's “Women We Love” series. Actress Tiffany Haddish is the fourth star celebrated in PEOPLE in 10's "Women We Love" series, which focuses on famous females using their platforms for good. Learn more about the comedian's work with Living Advantage and She Ready Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why ‘The Neighborhood’ Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Drew From Chrissy Teigen and Personal Experience for Pivotal Season 4 Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when she stepped in to take over the fourth season, she didn’t want to do anything that would disrupt the story that had been playing out on screen for three seasons already. But she did want to go deeper with it. One of the biggest examples of this...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy