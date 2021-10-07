CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Elizabeth White-Spunner & Barrett Richardson Trotter

By Mobile Bay Magazine Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the help of a fantastic team of wedding vendors and thankfully the release of vaccines prior to their big day, Katherine and Barrett were able to proceed with a stunning ceremony and reception at a family friend’s property, Chapel Farm. They two exchanged vows in front of all of their loved ones and most importantly for the couple, Jesus. The sacred ceremony was followed by a breathtaking tented celebration filled with blue hydrangeas, crisp white linens, and a dance floor ready to break in.

Roshedah Quanita Wallace & Terrace Terrel Owens

After postponing their wedding for a whole year, Terrace and Roshedah were finally able to say I do in front of friends and family reflecting on their heritage, love, and foundation in God. Centered around the gold family crest, the couple gave guests a glimpse of “The Owens Way” with good music, good food, and in good company.
Carrie Elizabeth Price & Adam Whitson Poer

Carrie and Adam were overjoyed to announce the date of their wedding as the first to be held in the recently completed St. Ignatius church. Standing adjacent from the old church on Springhill Avenue, the stunning new structure was built in a classical style while incorporating many items from the past as well. Carrie grew up attending school and church at St. Ignatius, and wore a precious Alexandrite ring gifted to her by her late grandmother as her “something borrowed” on her special day.
Sarah Wofford Young Mosteller & Scott Tracy Meadows

Taking into account the pandemic, Sarah and Scott opted for an intimate summer wedding at the bride’s family home on the bay, with a garden ceremony followed by a sunset seated dinner on the porch. The memorable day was filled with bright citrus hues, twinkling lights, and lots of happy smiles as guests danced into the night alongside the happy couple.
Mary Ballard Brunson & Paul Joseph McCracken

From the nine flower girls in their heirloom dresses to the lattice staging facade designed by the bride herself, this couple’s wedding was a dream all around. At the reception, Mary Ballard incorporated peachy floral arbors and later switched into a short white dress covered in 3-D sequin flowers. After much celebration, the newlyweds spontaneously hopped into a relative’s red convertible for their exit, only to realize weeks later that Paul’s socks on their wedding day depicted a bride and groom in a red convertible to boot.
Lottie Jane Trotter

Lottie Jane Trotter, more commonly known as “Ghee”, changed her permanent residence on September 27, 2021. She was met at her new home by her parents Elmer and Marie (Casteel) Campbell, her four siblings, whom she loved more than life…Lorene (Robbs), Elmer Jr., Richard, and Brenda (Tiefenauer). Along with more friends than we could count on fingers and toes.
Ashlie Cline & James Holladay

Ashlie and James met in college. James proposed at a restaurant in Auburn, AL surrounded by the couple’s friends and family. Want to share your engagement with us? Click here to submit your story.
