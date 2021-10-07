Katherine Elizabeth White-Spunner & Barrett Richardson Trotter
With the help of a fantastic team of wedding vendors and thankfully the release of vaccines prior to their big day, Katherine and Barrett were able to proceed with a stunning ceremony and reception at a family friend’s property, Chapel Farm. They two exchanged vows in front of all of their loved ones and most importantly for the couple, Jesus. The sacred ceremony was followed by a breathtaking tented celebration filled with blue hydrangeas, crisp white linens, and a dance floor ready to break in.mobilebaymag.com
