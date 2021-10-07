Amtrak crash survivor details 'miracle' escape, files lawsuit

A married couple from Georgia embarked on a cross-country trip to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, only to be killed when the Amtrak train they were taking derailed in Montana over the weekend. Don Varnadoe and Margie Varnadoe were among three killed when the Empire Builder train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed near the town of Joplin on Saturday. A 28-year-old Illinois resident identified as Zachariah Schneider was also killed in the accident, which is now under investigation. The Varnadoes had reportedly spent months preparing for the journey, which Don Varnadoe is said to have described as the “trip of a lifetime” to co-workers and friends. A day before the fatal crash, Don “had called the office and said how excited they were,” colleague Robert Kozlowski told the AP. Don Varnadoe had reportedly looked forward to the trip for months, watching videos on his office computer about train trips and gushing about the planned anniversary celebration to colleagues.

