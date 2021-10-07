CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amtrak crash survivor details 'miracle' escape, files lawsuit

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JOPLIN, Mont.) -- A survivor of last month's Amtrak train derailment in Montana said he "hung on for dear life" to a restroom handicap bar as the car he was in toppled on its side and skidded along a gravel embankment. Justin Ruddell said during a news conference on Thursday...

Four injured passengers file lawsuits after Amtrak train derailment

A Chicago-based law office filed four lawsuits today against Amtrak and Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway, which owns and maintains the railway after the accident on Sept. 25. All four passengers filing suits have suffered both physical injuries and severe emotional psychological trauma, according to a news release. The...
Whitefish man among passengers filing lawsuits over MT train crash

A Montana man was among the seven people who filed lawsuits Monday following an Amtrak train derailment in northeastern Montana last month that killed three people and injured dozens. Separate lawsuits were filed on behalf of seven passengers who were injured when the Amtrak train derailed outside Joplin, including Theodore...
7 lawsuits filed against Amtrak and BNSF Rail Company in Montana derailment

Seven lawsuits were filed against Amtrak and the BNSF Railway Company Monday on behalf of seven passengers who were injured in the Sept. 26 Montana train derailment. The lawsuits were filed by Clifford Law Offices in federal district court in Chicago. They intend to challenge the arbitration requirement that is allegedly applicable to passengers.
Neighbor describes ‘miracle’ of Morristown crash

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Why did a pickup truck, towing a race car, veer off a highway and into a convenience store, setting the building on fire? There’s no official word from state police, who are investigating. It happened Sunday just after 9 p.m. in the town...
Lawsuit filed over deadly I-85 crash

The husband of a Virginia woman killed in a horrific sevencar pileup on Interstate 85 near mile marker 90 in July has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Janet, Janet and Suggs, LLC filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the United States District Court, Spartanburg Division, on behalf of Thomas Goggin, the widow of 60-year-old Karen Goggin who was one of three […]
Critical Mass by Law.com's Amanda Bronstad: Lawsuits Over Montana Train Crash Rail Against Both Amtrak and BNSF. Johnson & Johnson's Talc Tally Is Now Four Verdicts in a Row

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. At least five lawsuits have been filed over the Sept. 25 derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana. After a defense verdict in a Georgia talc trial, could jurors have a different view of science coming out of the pandemic? Find out who got appointed in the lawsuits over Novartis chemo drug Tasigna.
More Details On Northwoods Plane Crash

HILES, WI (WSAU-WAOW TV) — The NTSB has released a preliminary report into the fatal plane crash from late September. Investigators say there was a transmission from the plane before it went down saying “mayday, mayday,mayday, we’re in a spin.”. The plane crashed and was destroyed near Hiles around 9am...
Drunk pilot forgets to extend landing gear

The pilot of the retractable landing gear-equipped Beech 36 failed to extend the landing gear and the airplane landed at the airport in Douglas, Georgia, with the landing gear retracted. The airplane skid off the runway to the right and came to rest in the grass adjacent to the runway,...
Survivor jumped out of window to escape Iowa hotel fire

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Residents of the Valley West Inn extended stay hotel in West Des Moines are recovering after a fire broke out Monday night. Fire officials said two people who were inside the building were sent to local hospitals for treatment and at least one of those people was treated and released. Half a dozen residents were treated on the scene by medics.
Couple Celebrating 50th Anniversary Killed in Amtrak Crash

A married couple from Georgia embarked on a cross-country trip to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, only to be killed when the Amtrak train they were taking derailed in Montana over the weekend. Don Varnadoe and Margie Varnadoe were among three killed when the Empire Builder train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed near the town of Joplin on Saturday. A 28-year-old Illinois resident identified as Zachariah Schneider was also killed in the accident, which is now under investigation. The Varnadoes had reportedly spent months preparing for the journey, which Don Varnadoe is said to have described as the “trip of a lifetime” to co-workers and friends. A day before the fatal crash, Don “had called the office and said how excited they were,” colleague Robert Kozlowski told the AP. Don Varnadoe had reportedly looked forward to the trip for months, watching videos on his office computer about train trips and gushing about the planned anniversary celebration to colleagues.
More details on Delta Helicopter crash

Local Businesses get impacted by the Cardinals gams. A hiring event will be held at Shawnee Park Center for the community. Cape County reported their new COVID-19 case update. The last game was played for the Southern Illinois Miners. New Madrid man wanted after morning shoot out. Updated: 3 hours...
Plane flying ‘will you marry me’ banner crashes, killing the passenger and injuring the pilot

A marriage proposal ended in tragedy after a small plane towing a "will you marry me" banner crashed on an island near Montreal.The passenger in the small, Cessna 172 aircraft was killed while the pilot survived. He remained in hospital recovering from his injuries.The banner is believed to have fallen in the St-Lawrence River shortly before the plane went down in Park Dieppe, between Old Montreal and St Helen’s Island.Laurel Scala told Canada’s CTV News that she saw the plane flying the banner shortly before it crashed about 6pm local time on Saturday."It seemed like the normal height that a...
