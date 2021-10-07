CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's soccer players hold mid-match protest after abuse allegations: 'We will not be silent'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- The athletes of the National Women's Soccer League are refusing to return to "business as usual" after sexual misconduct allegations involving a longtime coach upended their community. In a show of solidarity that even caught announcers off guard, players paused in the sixth minute of their games...

NBC New York

National Women's Soccer League Cancels Games Following Abuse Claims

The National Women's Soccer League has called off its weekend games amid sexual abuse allegations against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. The announcement comes after accusations of sexual coercion against Riley surfaced this week. The Courage on Thursday terminated Riley for his "very serious allegations of misconduct." Riley...
SOCCER
pdxmonthly.com

Why Are We Surprised by the Women's Soccer Allegations?

If you’re even a casual Thorns fan, you’ve likely heard by now that former coach Paul Riley is alleged to have sexually coerced multiple players both while he worked in Portland and before he was hired by the club. The Athletic published a piece on September 30 in which Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly, two beloved Thorns players from the early years of the team, revealed detailed allegations of sexual coercion. Onetime Thorns player and World Cup star Alex Morgan, who says Shim and Farrelly confided in her at the time and who helped Farrelly push the league for action earlier this year, also went on the record. (Riley has denied the allegations.)
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Charges of Abuse and Toxic Workplaces Shake Women’s Soccer

One soccer player said she was coerced into a sexual relationship with her coach, and later collapsed during a game because of a panic attack. Another said her coach pressured her into kissing a teammate for his enjoyment. A third recently left her team altogether, she said, after being bullied and belittled so much that she lost her love for the game.
SOCCER
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride seek defensive answers in final playoff push against Chicago

With three games left in the regular season and a playoff berth on the line, the Orlando Pride still are trying to figure out what makes their defense tick. Orlando averaged 1 goal ceded per game in the first seven games of interim coach Becky Burleigh’s tenure. But the Pride gave up 6 goals in their last two games as they dropped out of playoff contention for only the second time this year. ...
ORLANDO, FL
Sinead Farrelly
Alex Morgan
TODAY.com

Women’s soccer commissioner resigns after coach was fired amid misconduct allegations

We apologize, this video has expired. Several women from three women’s soccer teams have accused former coach Paul Riley of inappropriate behavior. Riley was fired Thursday as coach of the North Carolina Courage following accusations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior. National Women’s Soccer League also announced all games have been suspended this weekend and that its commissioner Lisa Baird, who accepted responsibility and apologized, is resigning. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Weekend TODAY.Oct. 2, 2021.
SOCCER
gnacsports.com

Northwest Nazarene Forfeits Women's Soccer Match To SFU

PORTLAND, Ore. – Due to a combination of factors that has significantly reduced its roster, Northwest Nazarene will forfeit its scheduled Thursday, Sept. 30 women’s soccer match in Burnaby, British Columbia to Simon Fraser. Northwest Nazarene is unable to compete due to a combination of Canadian government regulations regarding the...
Boston Globe

National Women’s Soccer League surrounded by turnmoil amid abuse allegations

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by North Carolina coach Paul Riley. Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend’s games to be called off. Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare that soccer’s international governing body gets involved in a controversy involving a member association. US Soccer also announced an independent investigation on Friday. US Soccer was instrumental in founding the NWSL in 2013 and helped support the league until last year, when it became independent. The federation continues its financial support of the league. “Player safety and respect is the paramount responsibility of every person involved in this game. That is true across every age, competition, and ability level,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Cone said in a statement. “We owe it to each athlete, each fan, and the entire soccer community to take every meaningful action in our power to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”US Soccer suspended Riley’s coaching license Thursday after The Athletic published claims of abuse made by former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim. FIFA told The Associated Press it was “deeply concerned” by the case and will now be seeking further details from American soccer authorities about the issues raised.
NFL
bluehens.com

Women's Soccer Match Preview: Elon

.............................................................. » Sunday's match at Elon is the first CAA road game for the Blue Hens this season. Delaware is on a one-game win streak after a 2-0 win over Northeastern to start league play. » Sunday's contest is the eighth all-time meeting between Delaware and Elon. Last time out...
SOCCER
Bleacher Report

Florida Women's Basketball Players Detail Alleged Abuse by Former Coach Cam Newbauer

Five former players for the Florida Gators women's basketball team have shared details about alleged abuse by former head coach Cam Newbauer. Per ESPN's John Barr, players said Newbauer routinely belittled and berated players and created a toxic and abusive culture:. "Players described a pressure-cooker environment where the slightest misstep...
FLORIDA STATE
dclabor.org

Women’s soccer players score major wins

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) canceled its matches last weekend in response to pressure from the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA) amid reports in which several coaches were accused of abusing players. "Players are speaking up," tweeted the NWSLPA. "We are taking our power back." Professional women’s soccer players said they had simply had enough: one head coach in their league had finally been fired last week, accused of coercing a player on his team into sex. His dismissal came two days after Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired; he’d been accused of subjecting players to “a torrent of threats, criticism and personal insults.” And by Friday night, league commissioner Lisa Baird had resigned. The players association demanded the league undertake an independent investigation into the allegations of abuse, and suspend any staff member who violated or failed to report a violation of their anti-harassment policy. The NWSLPA also set up an anonymous hotline for players to report abuse and is offering psychiatric assistance for current, former or future players.
SOCCER
aicyellowjackets.com

Women's soccer loses close match to Adelphi

GARDEN CITY, New York – The American International women's soccer team fell on the road to Adelphi University 1-0, in a close match on Saturday, October 2. RECORDS: Adelphi moves to 3-3-1 overall and 3-3-0 in the Northeast-10 Conference, while AIC moves to 4-3-1 overall and 2-3-0 in NE10 play.
GARDEN CITY, NY
gogriffs.com

Five Things to Know: Women’s Soccer Travels to Rider for Weekend Match

Canisius (0-8-2, 0-2-0) at Rider (2-5-2, 0-2-1) Date: Saturday, October 2. Location: Lawrenceville, N.J. | Ben Cohen Turf Field. The Canisius women's soccer team has a quick turnaround as it heads to Lawrenceville, N.J., where it will face Rider Saturday in conference play. Kickoff from Ben Cohen Turf Field is set for 1 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
localdvm.com

WVU women’s soccer match vs. Oklahoma moved to Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team’s match against Oklahoma has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, with kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium set for 12 p.m. ET. The match, originally tabbed for Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., was rescheduled due to weather issues delaying...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wtaq.com

Soccer-Australian FA will probe allegations of abuse in women’s game

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Football Australia say they will investigate any allegations of abuse in the women’s game after recently retired international striker Lisa De Vanna said she had been the victim of sexual assault, harassment and bullying during her career. De Vanna made her initial allegations in response to a...
SOCCER
bethelathletics.com

Women’s Soccer Faces Two Key Conference Matches

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats are home this week for two key conference matches. They play host to Life University Thursday at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Lady Cats will meet Cumberlands (Ky.) Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CST. Bethel hope to get back in winning form after suffering three...
SOCCER

