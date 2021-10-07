It’s an Open Plans Grand Slam as Congestion Pricing Zone Hearings End
On Wednesday night, the MTA held the last of 10 geographically zoned congestion pricing hearings (three additional hearings devoted to environmental justice communities kick off at 6 p.m. tonight and continue on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. and conclude on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.). Open Plans, the city’s newly emerging civic group devoted to livable streets issues (and, full disclosure, the parent company of Streetsblog), sent four activists to testify. Here’s what they said:nyc.streetsblog.org
