CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

It’s an Open Plans Grand Slam as Congestion Pricing Zone Hearings End

By Streetsblog
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday night, the MTA held the last of 10 geographically zoned congestion pricing hearings (three additional hearings devoted to environmental justice communities kick off at 6 p.m. tonight and continue on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. and conclude on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.). Open Plans, the city’s newly emerging civic group devoted to livable streets issues (and, full disclosure, the parent company of Streetsblog), sent four activists to testify. Here’s what they said:

nyc.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestion Pricing#Automobile#New Cars#Subway#Traffic Accident#Streetsblog#Uws#New Yorkers

Comments / 0

Community Policy