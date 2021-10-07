CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Split Pea Soup with Ham

onceuponachef.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA simple recipe that delivers big flavor, this split pea soup with ham is hearty enough to serve as a meal. Perfect for that first burst of cold weather and to enjoy throughout fall and winter, split pea soup is a classic American soup made from split peas – peas that have been hulled, dried, and split – and a pork-rich broth. The soup is traditionally made with a smoked ham bone, but these days it’s near impossible to find ham bones at the supermarket. This recipe, modestly adapted from America’s Test Kitchen, has a genius workaround: simmering a few slices of thick-cut bacon and a ham steak in the broth to make the soup smoky and extra meaty. This split pea soup is a simple recipe that delivers big flavor, and it’s hearty enough to serve as a meal. I top it with croutons made from a fresh baguette (and serve the remaining baguette on the side), but it would also pair nicely with homemade artisan bread or cornbread.

www.onceuponachef.com

