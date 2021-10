Once a month, OMSSS hosts Out & About to get to know one another. Out and About provides a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community to build relationships with each other. The Office of Multicultural Student Support and Success (OMSSS) sponsors monthly gatherings of LGBTQ students, faculty and staff, to connect over shared identity and experience. Last Friday, about eight students came together to share their stories during the second Out and About meeting of the semester.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO