There’s a new generation of kingpins in Narcos: Mexico. The third and final season of the Narcos spinoff series dropped its trailer on Monday. And the footage, as promised by the ending of season two, makes way for the emerging bosses from the Sinaloa, Tijuana and Juárez cartels to step up in place of departing narco Felix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna in seasons one and two). After re-setting Narcos’ Colombian-set story, the first two seasons of the hit Netflix drug cartel drama focused on the rise and fall of Gallardo, the Godfather of the Guadalajara cartel, whose decision to abduct and murder DEA...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO