Director of FOX Soul programming James Lamont DuBose says that media outlets need to do more to educate the public about health disparities among African Americans. When people get into their cars to commute to work, or to take their children to football practice, the farthest thing from their mind is the advertising they hear on their car radios. James Lamont DuBose says that people should, because what they hear on the radio and what they see on television has a lot to do with the way they live, and in many instances could determine how long they live.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO