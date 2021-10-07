CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Asteria x VLT: A possible collaboration in the future with female gamers in Valorant

By Shirin Akhtar
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsteria x VLT is a collaboration we all will appreciate given the speculations come alive and we see the rise of yet another female gaming roster in India with the hands of VLT, aka Velocity Gaming. Team Asteria has already proven its dominance in the South Asian Valorant esports by qualifying for the VCT Game Changers SEA Elite after winning the FSL Open Wildcard. The article talks about the possible collaboration of Asteria x VLT in the future of diverse gaming experiences in India.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Top 5 Best Female Valorant Teams: The real Game Changers

Valorant esports is on the rise right now. Teams from around the world are evolving every day to be the best team in the world. Even female teams in Valorant are not that far. Best Female Valorant Teams are changing the stereotypes in the gaming industry. Best Female Valorant Teams.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

Changes Coming for Valorant’s Yoru and Possibly KAY/0, According to Riot

After a short delay from the usual schedule, Riot has now published their latest ‘State of the Agents‘ blog, updating fans on the studio’s future plans for Valorant Agents. In addition to teasing the game’s next new Agent, the blog offers some details about reworks which will be coming in a future update for two Valorant Agents; namely, KAY/0 and Yoru.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Speculations of VLT to Sign Team Asteria, an all-female Valorant Roster

VLT to Sign Team Asteria: The well-known team in India, and an instance of the successful eSports business, Team Velocity Gaming, aka Team VLT is to sign their second Valorant roster, Team Asteria. The special scenario in this case is that this will be the first all-female Valorant roster to be signed by VLT. Team Asteria has already created a buzz by qualifing for the VCT Game Changers SEA Elite after winning the FSL Open Wildcard earlier on 3rd October, 2021. The article talks all about the specualtions on Team VLT signing Team Asteria’s Valorant roster soon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Future#Indian#Team Velocity Gaming#Team Vlt#Vct Game Changers#Tsm#The World Rankings
TravelDailyNews.com

RateHawk expands collaboration possibilities and launches affiliate tools

RateHawk.com, an online service for booking hotels, flight tickets, and transfers for travel professionals, has developed a new tool: now it is possible to collaborate with RateHawk via new affiliate model, within which RateHawk partners will be able to sell hotels using their own online resources and receive additional income.
Fast Company

Human centric design for a more collaborative future

There are countless predictions on what high-tech tool is going to change our lives next. But Logitech Chief Information Officer, Massimo Rapparini, says no matter which product takes center stage, there is one important element that cannot be ignored. Rapparini joins Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival to explain why.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Valorant
Gamasutra

"Bleach: Brave Souls" x Burn the Witch Collaboration Event Round 2 Begins!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Tokyo, Japan – October 11, 2021 – KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones and PC, will hold a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters. Players can look forward to special Summons featuring Ninny Spangcole, Noel Niihashi, and debuting Bruno Bangnyfe for the first time, event quests following the story, and more starting Monday, October 11.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifier Day 1 Results

Valorant Champions will be the final and the biggest event of Valorant in 2021. Teams from around the world who couldn’t qualify for the Champions will have their last shot at the major in the 4 Last Chance Qualifiers. This article will summarise APAC Last Chance Qualifiers Day 1 Results.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Valorant North America Last Chance Qualifier Prediction

Valorant Champions will be the final and the biggest event of Valorant in 2021. Teams from around the world who couldn’t qualify for the Champions will have their last shot at the major in the 4 Last Chance Qualifiers. This article Predict North America Last Chance Qualifier. North America Last...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Genshin Impact Codes October 2021: Free Primogems

Genshin Impact Codes October 2021: These are some one-time use randomized collections of letters and symbols, commonly referred to as the redeem codes that are periodically released by miHoYo, the developer of the game. These codes can be used by players to redeem free in-game currency and items, like many other games. The article details all available Genshin Impact redeem codes for October 2021, and how to redeem them.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Unvaulted LTM (Squad) returns in Season 8

Fortnite has been bringing a few of the old LTMs back in the game and introducing a few as well. Fortnite Unvaulted LTM is one of the most popular LTMs to have ever been introduced in the game and the news of it coming back has stirred up the gaming community. In this particular game mode, players can use weapons that were previously vaulted (removed) from the normal game. The article speaks all about the return of the Fortnite Unvaulted LTM in season 8 and how players can participate in it.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 12th October 2021: FirstSportz special redeem codes

Free Fire Redeem codes for 12th October 2021: Free Fire is one of the most played Battle Royale games which has become widely popular over the past couple of years. The game has hit the 1 Billion download mark on the play store earlier this year. Players can find new content every day in the game which makes them stick to the game more often. Redeem codes are an official way of obtaining free rewards in the game and take a look at today’s codes.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Japan vs Australia Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Japan vs Australia: Two of Asia’s strongest teams Japan and Australia will face off in the World Cup qualifier fixture on the 12th of October. Japan have looked a bit rusty in the early stages of the final round of the World Cup qualifiers and finds itself in the third position in Group B after the first three matches. They have suffered two defeats against Oman and recently against Saudi Arabia which has hampered their progress to the top of the table. They claimed a slender 1-0 victory against China in September and need to be at their lethal best to come up with a positive result on the day.
WORLD
firstsportz.com

How to get the Carnage Helmet in Free Fire X Venom for free?

Free Fire is no stranger to massive collaboration with well-known movie and TV-series titles. Here we take a look at how to get the Carnage Helmet in Free Fire X Venom collaboration which is all set to release in the game soon. The next collaboration for Free Fire is all...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to get a Prismarine Shard in Minecraft?

Minecraft items are all usable by the players and is used in a variety of uses like building items and more. Here is how to get a Prismarine Sharp in Minecraft and we look at its related uses. Players can find a variety of items from drops of mobs, breaking...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to get free Skyler character in Free Fire this week?

Players will now get free Skyler character in Free Fire for free this week. Skyler is one of the best characters that possess a destructive ability and here is how you can get it for free. Free Fire is an ultimate Battel Royale game that was released by Garena back...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Iron Man skin glitch makes players invisible in Season 8

A very recent Fortnite Iron Man skin glitch has surfaced on the internet via players that is another game-breaking bug in Fortnite. Apparently, this new glitch is making players wearing the Tony Stark Iron man suit invisible while playing and players cannot get enough of it. Players are finding out new leaks and glitches as days go by, in-game. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has not experienced many glitches till now and players are suddenly experiencing some frustrating glitches.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy