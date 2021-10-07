Asteria x VLT: A possible collaboration in the future with female gamers in Valorant

Japan vs Australia: Two of Asia’s strongest teams Japan and Australia will face off in the World Cup qualifier fixture on the 12th of October. Japan have looked a bit rusty in the early stages of the final round of the World Cup qualifiers and finds itself in the third position in Group B after the first three matches. They have suffered two defeats against Oman and recently against Saudi Arabia which has hampered their progress to the top of the table. They claimed a slender 1-0 victory against China in September and need to be at their lethal best to come up with a positive result on the day.

