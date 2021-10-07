Bay Area Indoor Mask Mandates May Start to Lift, but It’s Still Masks on at SF Restaurants

With delta cases dropping throughout the Bay Area, health officials are easing the current indoor mask mandate in some places. In a joint statement, a coalition of eight Bay Area counties announced shared criteria for when to retire indoor mask mandates on Thursday. And leading the pack, San Francisco is already moving forward; the mayor and health department have announced they will be easing the indoor mask mandate on October 15 — but only in certain settings. While masks will no longer be required in offices and gyms, masks will still be required in others, including in restaurants and bars. So sorry, dear eaters: In San Francisco, it might be masks off for returning to the office, but it’s still masks on for indoor dining and drinking.