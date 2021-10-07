Barcelona Begin Their WCL in Style and Spain End Italy’s Run
The Women’s Champions League group stage kicked off this week, so Musa and Ryan discuss the two showpiece fixtures, which saw Barcelona put four past Arsenal and Chelsea share points with Wolfsburg in a six-goal thriller (08:46), and round up the other games. Then it’s on to Spain, who ended Italy’s run with a 2-1 Nations League semifinal win at San Siro (30:30). Quick note: There’s no Stadio on Monday next week, but Musa and Ryan will join Ian on Wrighty’s House, which will go up Tuesday.www.theringer.com
