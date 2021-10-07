US initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

A record 4.3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in August according to the latest data from the Department of Labor.Approximately 4 million people per month have been leaving their jobs since the spring, as part of a trend that has become known as the Great Resignation.It is a sign that workers believe they have leverage in a jobs market defined by labour shortages as the economy rebalances in what is hoped to be the tapering off of the Covid-19 pandemic.Wages are rising quickly as businesses struggle to hire staff.The number of people resigning is particularly high in the leisure...

ECONOMY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO