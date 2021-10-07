CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alive After The Fall Review: Urgent Survival PDF Report By Alexander Cain

Cover picture for the articleSurvival is a basic human instinct. People encounter several things they need to fight to survive. Most of the time, the things that happen are not predictable. This makes things even harder for people to predict when and how they will occur. Also, since they tend to get carried away when the events happen, they tend to underestimate their impact. Sometimes, people are usually not able to protect themselves from the damages this would cause. Alive After the Fall is a solution that was created to support people when overcoming disasters. Alive After the Fall is a comprehensive guide that will help people prepare for and survive various disasters, such as chemical attacks and global catastrophes.

Related
pcinvasion.com

Away: The Survival Series review — Keep away from me

I don’t think I’ve ever reviewed a game quite as buggy, broken, and ill-considered as Away: The Survival Series. The worst part is that the idea’s great on paper. Exploring a beautiful island while gliding around as a sugar glider could have been an absolute joy. Instead, this game is as short as it is disappointing. I was asked not to play the exploration mode until launch day due to an incoming day one patch, but it’s still so broken that it’s practically unplayable for more than a few minutes at a time. Away? Yes, you absolutely should stay away.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Eternal Cylinder review: an outlandish, delightful, and surprisingly approachable survival adventure

Deep in the endless sediment of the ancient, fossilised internet, it is possible to find signs of an interview in which I spoke to ACE Team about their weird beat ‘em up sequel, Zeno Clash 2. Company founder Carlos Bordeu finished up that interview by saying: “aesthetic choices have been intentionally made to make our game stand out from the mass of traditional fantasy games that continue to mimic each other”. I feel that it’s probably fair to say that these choices have continued to be made almost a decade later, with Bordeu now the game director of The Eternal Cylinder, a game about a giant cylinder.
VIDEO GAMES
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
Vice

Scientists Spent Years Pretending to Be Neanderthals Catching Birds by Hand

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. To support their audacious theory about Neanderthals’ diets and habits, a team of scientists ventured to Spanish caves after dark and caught hundreds of roosting birds with their bare hands and a net. Their new research may...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Huge solar storm hitting Earth today could cause mass disruption for power grids and satellites, agency warns

An enormous solar flare is expected to hit Earth today, potentially affecting power grids and generating an aurora in northern latitudes.The coronal mass ejection originates from the Sun, which is caused by a huge burst of electrically conducting plasma.An alert published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) informed that we should expect “weak power grid fluctuations” and satellite “orientation irregularities” which could increase drag on craft in low Earth orbit.The agency rates the storm as G2, which means it is moderately strong. It is expected to arrive around midday and will continue until 12 October.  "Aurora is...
ASTRONOMY
