LINDEN PLACE: THE SPOOKY SIDE

Perched high above the street in the heart of Rosemont sits this meticulously maintained 4 bedroom, 4 ½ bathroom detached home. Completely renovated and expanded in 2018, the home features a large front porch surrounded by winter-flowering bushes where you can enjoy the charm of the neighborhood. Entering the home, you’ll be wowed by the abundance of natural light from the home’s 36 windows, the tall ceilings, the gleaming oak hardwood floors, extensive custom millwork, and the generous room sizes. The open-plan first floor features a stately foyer, a discreet powder room, and elegant living and dining rooms with custom molding just perfect for entertaining. Off the dining room resides the butler’s pantry with a dual-zone wine refrigerator and ideal space for a coffee bar. Just beyond is the breathtaking feature of the first floor: a large great room containing the home’s gourmet kitchen, and casual dining and living spaces. The room features a custom tray ceiling above the large center island, expansive granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an enormous walk-in pantry sectioned off by sliding barn doors. The room also features dedicated space for large-group dining, a vast living room with views of the nearby Masonic Temple, two-part crown molding, three walls of windows, and sliding glass doors with access to, and views of, the manicured backyard.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO