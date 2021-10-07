CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LINDEN PLACE: THE SPOOKY SIDE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinden Place Mansion’s “Hauntings of Linden Place” Tours are back this October. Discover the spooky side of Linden Place’s history….if you dare. There’s a tell-tale chill in the air and the spirits have once again descended upon Linden Place. During the month of October, prepare to be haunted by the ghosts of Linden Place’s past!

www.mybackyardnews.com

Buffalo News

5 spooky places to visit in Western New York

You don't need to trek to Transylvania to get a taste of terror. Western New York has plenty of places to send your heart racing. Graestone Manor, 4049 Root Road, Gasport. This Gasport bed and breakfast is owned by psychic medium Heather Rease and her husband, Robert Mattison, who have a radio show on the Paranormal King Radio Network.
BUFFALO, NY
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Spooky Trail

For the month of October, the Handy House Heritage Trail, 202 Hix Bridge Road, is transformed into a fun Halloween trail. Young visitors will enjoy the Halloween themed scavenger hunt, locating the mysterious, magical ravens that dwell in the woods. Friendly ghosts will keep an eye on all visitors. The trail offers children and their families a chance to enjoy the season with a little spookiness and a lot of fun.
LIFESTYLE
WNAW

Something Spooky and Fun is Taking Place in North Berkshire on Oct. 23

Though a number of fall events have been canceled there are still plenty of spooky Halloween-themed events to attend including this one. If you are ready for a good scare all while having a fun time and supporting a good cause then you'll want to attend Clarksburg School's annual haunted hayride. The hayride will be taking place at Clarksburg State Park, 1199 Middle Road on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6:30 - 9 pm with a rain date of Oct. 30. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
CLARKSBURG, MA
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Spooky Upper West Side Halloween Brownstones

Every Halloween, some of our more enthusiastic small building owners take it upon themselves to dress up their properties in celebration of the holiday (and to show the Upper West Side that they’re cool). Here are some of the standouts (we’ll be adding more as we come across them!). 71st...
LIFESTYLE
El Paso News

Horror film festival to take place this spooky season in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For those who love the thrill of horror films, it’s time to get your popcorn ready this spooky season. Oculto, Festival de Cine de Terror en la Frontera is a horror film festival that happens on both sides of the border in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas. This is the first year that the film fest will take place in the Sun City.
EL PASO, TX
Michael Loren

The Montalban in Los Angleles is the perfect place to check out a spooky flick

I was more than pleasantly surprised by the fantastic experience I had this weekend on the rooftop of the Montalban theatre in Los Angeles. I had been meaning to attend a screening of a movie on the top of the Hollywood theatre for a while, but now I will be attending a lot more. If you're looking for a relaxing night out under the stars, this is the place to be in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Meadows Racetrack and Casino Gets New Name

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Meadows Racetrack and Casino is getting a new name. The Meadows will be rebranded as the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows after what it calls a three-year journey that started when the property was purchased by Penn National in 2019. To celebrate, there will be a PINK OUT event and Family Fun night kicking off on Oct. 15. There will be horse races, corgi dog races, food trucks and entertainment. The racing apron will also hold the celebration festival on Oct. 16 with bands, food trucks and giveaways, ending with a fireworks display. Pink Out is happening THIS Friday 10/15! Need know what's going on? Check out the schedule below! 🎀🎀🎀 Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/m9VRv85SrZ — Meadows Casino (@MeadowsCasino) October 11, 2021 Have you heard? Fireworks are back at the Meadows THIS Saturday! 🤩🎆 Check out the full lineup for our celebration weekend! Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/PqALBFVOQa — Meadows Casino (@MeadowsCasino) October 12, 2021
WASHINGTON, PA
Southlake Style

Spooky Season

With Halloween right around the corner, many locals are looking to redecorate their haunted houses for the trick-or-treaters who come knocking on Oct. 31. If you don’t know where to start for your ghostly makeover, here are a few pointers on how to get your home ready just in time for spooky season.
LIFESTYLE
WNEM

Serendipity Spa of Linden

We are a very busy salon, day spa and cocktail bar conveniently located in downtown Linden. Our guests enjoy access to a full salon and day spa complete with several massage and body treatment rooms with showers, large couples massage suites, 10 pedicure stations, 6 manicure stations, eyelash boutique, 4 hair stations, retail store, cocktail lounge, seasonal beer garden, and more.
LINDEN, MI
luxuryrealestate.com

103 E LINDEN STREET

Perched high above the street in the heart of Rosemont sits this meticulously maintained 4 bedroom, 4 ½ bathroom detached home. Completely renovated and expanded in 2018, the home features a large front porch surrounded by winter-flowering bushes where you can enjoy the charm of the neighborhood. Entering the home, you’ll be wowed by the abundance of natural light from the home’s 36 windows, the tall ceilings, the gleaming oak hardwood floors, extensive custom millwork, and the generous room sizes. The open-plan first floor features a stately foyer, a discreet powder room, and elegant living and dining rooms with custom molding just perfect for entertaining. Off the dining room resides the butler’s pantry with a dual-zone wine refrigerator and ideal space for a coffee bar. Just beyond is the breathtaking feature of the first floor: a large great room containing the home’s gourmet kitchen, and casual dining and living spaces. The room features a custom tray ceiling above the large center island, expansive granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an enormous walk-in pantry sectioned off by sliding barn doors. The room also features dedicated space for large-group dining, a vast living room with views of the nearby Masonic Temple, two-part crown molding, three walls of windows, and sliding glass doors with access to, and views of, the manicured backyard.
REAL ESTATE
The Infatuation

Linden & Laguna

There’s no shortage of spots to get wine in Hayes Valley, but one new one we love is Linden & Laguna. Taking the place of The Riddler, the champagne bar that closed in 2020, the corner Parisian-style bar is relaxed, intimate, and hidden away on a quiet stretch just off Hayes Street. You have 13 wines to choose from here, including, yes, champagne. Come here with a small group (the tables are tiny, but there’s more elbow room out on the parklet) or to unwind alone at the marble bar with a glass and some stuffed Medjool dates or a salami flatbread pizzetta.
DRINKS
abc57.com

Linden Avenue Pop-Up Market postponed until Sunday, October 10

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to the likelihood of inclement weather, the Linden Avenue Pop-Up Market originally scheduled for this Sunday will be postponed to Sunday, October 10. Enjoy fresh food from local vendors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 1522 Linden Ave.
SOUTH BEND, IN
mybackyardnews.com

NORTH SHORE MUSIC THEATRE STRIKE

Beverly, MA – The show will not go on at the North Shore Music Theatre. This afternoon, stagehands walked off the job at North Shore Music theater at the end of a dress rehearsal of Mamma Mia! attended by the theater’s subscribers, and joined together in protest of unfair wages and a lack of employer provided benefits. As opening night approached, patrons learned of the show’s cancellation minutes before show time. Members of the American Federation of Musicians and Actors Equity joined stagehands in the walkout, refusing to return to work until members of IATSE Local 11 are respected by employer Bill Hanney and paid a family sustaining wage.
BEVERLY, MA
mybackyardnews.com

STATE BALLET OF RHODE ISLAND

The State Ballet of Rhode Island & Artistic Director Herci Marsden Proudly Announce — Season 62. Our performing season opened this past weekend with the 16th Annual Flames of Hope: A Celebration of Life . Together, we celebrated with the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation as the “Light Returned to Providence.”
PERFORMING ARTS
mybackyardnews.com

ATTLEBORO ARTS MUSEUM ANNUAL BENEFIT AUCTION

All bidding is virtual this year. View Auction lots in gallery. (View actual auction items in gallery) October 12th – November 5th, 2021, Tues – Sat, 10am – 5pm. Online Bidding: October 12th – November 6th, 2021. Visit. attleboroartsmuseum.org. to get started. Place bids beginning October 12th, 10am, EST. Final...
ATTLEBORO, MA
mybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND: FOUR CORNERS ARTS CENTER

The Four Corners Arts Center is pleased to present classical guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto on Sunday October 24 at 2:00 PM on the Meeting House grounds. Tickets are $20. Advance ticket sales encouraged, cash and checks accepted at gate. This is a weather permitting performance. In the event of cancellation all...
TIVERTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

NEW BEDFORD ARTS MUSEUM/ART WORKS

Your generosity is crucial to us in this pivotal moment – a donation in any amount makes a difference and will help our community come back together. New Bedford Art Museum/ArtWorks! is committed to being a safe and open space where everyone can feel inspired and connected through the power of art.
MUSEUMS

