WILMINGTON — David Lawrence Siegel, 87, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on October 5, 2021 after a long illness. Dave was born in Brooklyn, NYC to Rose and Milton Siegel. He grew up as a beloved only child and enjoyed playing sports growing up. After graduating from high school, he attended Cornell University where he met Carole Brann. They soon fell in love and married, and after graduating with a Bachelor’s in Business, Dave joined the Army and was stationed in Washington, D.C. Carole followed him soon after, and together they started a sports-loving family, complete with Janet (Jeffery) Robertson, Steven (LaVonda) Siegel, and Jeffrey Siegel. Following his discharge from the Army, Dave worked as a systems analyst and consultant for major accounting firms. After over twenty years in Maryland, the family moved to the Philadelphia area where Dave continued his work. Additionally, Dave taught part-time at the Wharton School for Business and founded his own sign-making business, Goshen Signs, where he worked with his son Jeffrey. Once retired to Kissimmee, FL, Dave enjoyed his work as a Disney cast member, and in 2014 he and Carole moved again to Plantation Village in Wilmington, NC, to live closer to their family.