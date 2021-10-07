CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

1964 Plymouth Sport Fury Mopar Survivor Discovered in Kentucky!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven at a major Mopar event like the Holley Moparty, a car like Greg James' 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury stands out. The rough-and-tumble intermediate Mopar B-Body sits on a grassy rise adjoining Bowling Green, Kentucky's Beech Bend Raceway Park wearing its many small dings and scuffs like proud battle scars. One can't help but call to mind Richard Petty's breakout 1964 season, with nine NASCAR victories including his first Daytona 500 win in a Hemi-powered Plymouth Fury that looked just like this one. You're drawn to it and move to take a closer look as if pulled by an invisible tractor beam.

Motorious

Behold A Barn Find Plymouth GTX & Challenger R/T

Two amazing classic Mopar muscle cars squirreled away for decades…. YouTube seems to increasingly be full of in-your-face, gimmicky automotive videos featuring the craziest stunts imaginable. While we’ve covered and even been entertained by some of the over-the-top stuff, most of it is so devoid of actual value it’s at best something entertaining to mock and at worst a complete time suck. That’s why we’re proud to highlight this video from Auto Archeology which features a barn find 1969 Plymouth GTX and 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T.
CARS
Wicked Local

WHERE IN PLYMOUTH? Oct. 6

Reporters travel all over Plymouth each week in search of stories. In their travels, they pass many well-known places and many that are not so well known. See if you can guess where in Plymouth they are this week. If you think you know where this photo was taken, call 508-591-6619 or send an email to where@wickedlocal.com.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Pilot-News

Plymouth’s Hutchings enjoying the ride

PLYMOUTH - For the first time in more than a decade, Plymouth High School will have a female golfer competing at the state finals. Annastasia Hutchings, the lone senior on this year’s Lady Pilgrims’ team, qualified by shooting the fourth-best round of all the players not on a qualifying team at the East Noble Regional Saturday. To do so, Hutchings had to finish her 18-hole round with one of her best nine-hole scores ever.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Bowling Green, KY
Salem, KY
Kentucky Cars
Arkansas State
Anita Durairaj

There are volcanoes near Kentucky

According to the USGS, there are 169 active volcanoes in the United States and the majority of them occur in a handful of states such as Alaska and Hawaii. Currently, Kentucky is not known to have any volcanoes - active or dormant. However, there is some belief that Sugarloaf Mountain located in Rowan County outside Morehead, Kentucky might have once been a volcano. In 1904, there was a report in the New York Times that residents of Rowan County heard rumblings and smoke pouring out of Sugarloaf Mountain. The smoke and noise were later relegated to moonshiners operating their plant and not an actual volcano.
KENTUCKY STATE
Greg James
99.5 WKDQ

Persimmon Seeds Tell Us How Bad Winter Will Be In Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2021

Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore?. We have all heard different kinds of folklore in our life. Especially living in the Evansville area. Growing up, I heard a lot from my mom and grandparents. One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. According to a recent sighting of a Wolly Worm in Leslie Morgan's yard, we might have a pretty rough winter ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
corvetteactioncenter.com

Jack Cooper Transport Truck Catches Fire Carrying Corvettes

According to a recent post in a C8 Corvette enthusiast group on Facebook, a Jack Cooper Transport truck caught fire last night in White House, Tennessee. The truck was carrying a full load of brand new 2022 Corvettes from the factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Four out of the 10 Corvettes that were closest to the truck cab, were destroyed.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
wdrb.com

Man and horse travel 2,500 miles from California to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If anyone in Louisville saw a guy on a horse going across the Big Four Bridge this week, you weren't imagining things. Patrick Sullivan is riding his horse, Gamilah, bareback and bridleless across country. "We've traveled 2,400 miles from California to Kentucky here, and we're finishing...
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorBiscuit

The Plymouth Belmont: The Roadster That Never Was

In the 1950s, the Chevrolet Corvette and the Ford Thunderbird were battling for convertible car supremacy. Although the T-Bird was bigger and thus less of a sports car than the Corvette, it was reportedly more luxurious. Nevertheless, both cars were at each others’ throats. During this battle between Chevrolet and Ford, Chrysler’s more affordable Plymouth brand was concocting something that unfortunately never saw the light of day, the Belmont.
CARS
Only In Tennessee

This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Tennessee

Sometimes, a haunted road trip is just what the doctor ordered. We found some of the most haunted places in Tennessee, and you’re bound to want to get in your car immediately to go from one to the other. These stories are scary, and the places you’ll be visiting are even more terrifying. Find the […] The post This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
tripsavvy.com

The 10 Best Restaurants in Lexington

Lexington is home to a surprising number of impressive restaurants, which creates a conundrum: Should you repeat a favorite, as many Lexingtonians do, or take a chance on someplace new? With such tight competition, establishments have to consistently perform to be considered among the best restaurants in Lexington—choosing a favorite certainly isn’t easy!
LEXINGTON, KY
ccxmedia.org

Halloween at the Lake in Plymouth

Get your costume on, and come out to Parkers Lake Playfield for Plymouth’s Halloween at the Lake! The event features an orange carpet to show off costumes, photo opportunities, trick-or-treating, inflatables, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin mini golf, and more! There will also be police and fire vehicles for kids to check out. And the city is partnering with PRISM and IOCP for a non-perishable food and winter coat drive. Halloween at the Lake is Friday, October 29 from 5 to 8pm at Parkers Lake Playfield. Visit http://www.plymouthmn.gov/specialevents for more information.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Wicked Local

Plymouth - a look back: Oct. 9

Jasper More, a British member of Parliament and descendant of Pilgrim Richard More, visited from England Oct 5, according to the Oct. 7, 1971, Old Colony Memorial. He and his wife stopped in the Society of Mayflower Descendants in Plymouth. Ten years ago he had proved to genealogical satisfaction that the Pilgrim children Richard, Jasper and Ellen More, "were not, in fact, homeless waifs from the streets of London, as Colonial legend had it," an article stated. While in town he and his wife were the guests of the society's president, Mrs. Robert Sherman, who showed them about town.
PLYMOUTH, MA

