1964 Plymouth Sport Fury Mopar Survivor Discovered in Kentucky!
Even at a major Mopar event like the Holley Moparty, a car like Greg James' 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury stands out. The rough-and-tumble intermediate Mopar B-Body sits on a grassy rise adjoining Bowling Green, Kentucky's Beech Bend Raceway Park wearing its many small dings and scuffs like proud battle scars. One can't help but call to mind Richard Petty's breakout 1964 season, with nine NASCAR victories including his first Daytona 500 win in a Hemi-powered Plymouth Fury that looked just like this one. You're drawn to it and move to take a closer look as if pulled by an invisible tractor beam.www.motortrend.com
