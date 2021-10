MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The bad comes in bunches for the Miami Dolphins. At some point in each of the past four games, there has been a stretch where the Dolphins have given up at least 20 unanswered points. Not surprisingly, they’ve lost all four, including Sunday’s 45-17 debacle at Tampa Bay that sent Miami three games behind Buffalo in the AFC East race. “We’ve got a group that sticks together, that supports each other, that understands and knows how hard they work, how hard they prepare,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday. “We’re just not getting the results that we want...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO