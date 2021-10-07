Rams vs. Seahawks predictions: Score, game details, & more

Among the relevant trends here, the Rams are 28-22-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $380 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Los Angeles posted solid ATS marks when playing on the road (14-11, $180), facing an NFC opponent (23-15-1, $650) and serving as the betting favorite (23-18-2, $320). On the flip side, for the month of October, dating back to 2018, the Rams have yielded sluggish ATS tallies involving overall record (6-7,minus-$170), playing on the road (4-3, $70), encountering an NFC opponent (5-6, minus-$160) and representing the betting favorite (5-7, minus-$270). After four weeks of 2021 play, the Rams offense ranks fourth overall in passing offense (averaging 298.8 yards per week), sixth in scoring offense (28.8 points per game), 10th in total offense (391.3 yards per week), and 23rd in rushing offense, averaging 93.0 ground yards per game.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO