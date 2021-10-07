CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams vs. Seahawks predictions: Score, game details, & more

By Kenneth Arthur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams are merely hours away from an opportunity to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in their home stadium for the second time in 2021 and you’re probably wondering: “Well, geez Kenneth, what’s going to happen in the game?”. If I told you, would you still watch?. My expectations...

New York Post

Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly details ‘tipsy’ fight over lobster

Matthew Stafford is keeping his lobster distaste a secret. Or, at least he was. His wife, Kelly Stafford, admitted the couple isn’t down with the delicacy on her podcast this week. And according to her Instagram story, when she told Matthew about the conversation, he responded by calling her a “pretentious b—h.” Kelly followed it up with a second story, clarifying Matthew did not actually curse at her but she was “a little tipsy” when typing the initial post.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
The Big Lead

Golden Tate Is Right About Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

Matthew Stafford has always been good enough to win a Super Bowl. Multiple Super Bowls, in fact. People couldn't grasp that because he was in football hell with the Detroit Lions, where his best efforts only resulted in frustration and a goose egg in the playoff wins department. It's taken three weeks for the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback to turn skeptics into believers, moving his side above all others to the very real but not legally binding status as potential Super Bowl favorite.
NFL
FanSided

Rams Game Sunday: Cards vs. Rams odds and prediction for NFL Week 4

The LA Rams are 3-0 and are once more facing an undefeated opponent that has no problem putting points on the scoreboard. Where their Week 3 opponent was the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their Week 4 opponent, the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals, could be an even more crucial game.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

5 Qs, 5 As with Field Gulls

The Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football at 5:20 PM. The game can be watched on TV or on Amazon Prime. To get to know the 2021 Seahawks better, I sent five Qs to Mookie Alexander of Field Gulls and in kind he sent me five corresponding As.
NFL
chatsports.com

Rams vs Seahawks: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Coming off a tough loss to a divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams look to get back on track against a familiar foe when they travel to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The last time these two teams met, the Rams got the better of the Seahawks...
NFL
chatsports.com

Rams Vs. Seahawks Week 5 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am. The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks will kickoff Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night and it’s a game that will include two great quarterbacks facing off in Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson. The Seahawks, by the way, will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 at Heinz Field on Sunday night so we’ll get a chance to do some early scouting on them Thursday night.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Week 5 Injury Report: Seahawks vs. Rams

With a short week, the Seahawks didn't practice Monday, but did hold a walkthrough, then they'll hit the field for practice Tuesday and Wednesday. While there was no practice, teams playing Thursday are required to submit a report on Monday that is an estimation of participation had the team practiced.
NFL
USA Today

Seahawks vs. Rams Week 5 game day info: TV, radio, streaming options

The Seattle Seahawks are in prime time tonight, hosting the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams. Here’s all the info on when and how to watch, stream or listen to the game. Los Angeles Rams (3-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-2) When. Thursday, Oct. 7, 5:20 p.m. PT. Where. Lumen Field,...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Rams vs Seahawks TNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Rams are 28-22-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $380 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Los Angeles posted solid ATS marks when playing on the road (14-11, $180), facing an NFC opponent (23-15-1, $650) and serving as the betting favorite (23-18-2, $320). On the flip side, for the month of October, dating back to 2018, the Rams have yielded sluggish ATS tallies involving overall record (6-7,minus-$170), playing on the road (4-3, $70), encountering an NFC opponent (5-6, minus-$160) and representing the betting favorite (5-7, minus-$270). After four weeks of 2021 play, the Rams offense ranks fourth overall in passing offense (averaging 298.8 yards per week), sixth in scoring offense (28.8 points per game), 10th in total offense (391.3 yards per week), and 23rd in rushing offense, averaging 93.0 ground yards per game.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

4 things we learned about the Rams in Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams won a wild one Thursday night against their division rival with a 26-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Though the match was very much a rollercoaster ride with many ups and downs along the way, LA walked away 4-1 on the season and on the heels of the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals for first place in the division.
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

Rams vs. Seahawks odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for Week 5 game on Thursday Night Football

See odds, expert selections and storylines for Week 5’s Thursday night game between the Rams and the Seahawks. Week 5 of the NFL season is around the corner, and with it comes the AFC Showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. LeSean McCoy has played for both of the teams, and so he joins the show to offer his insight on who he thinks will […]
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Now Matthew Stafford has a finger injury on his throwing hand

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not been removed from the game during Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, but he has suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand that needed attention from medical staff. Stafford was on the field for a fourth-and-2 situation late in the second quarter, then came off of the field in favor of the field goal unit and had his hand wrapped in tape by Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott.
NFL

