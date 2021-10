No. 6 Oklahoma made history on Saturday, completing the largest comeback in the history of the Red River Showdown against No. 21 Texas. It looked as if Texas would run away from the Sooners in the first half, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in less than two minutes of play and eventually growing the lead to 28-7 with 1:55 remaining in the first quarter. But the Sooners never panicked, as Coach Lincoln Riley took a patient approach in the come-from-behind win. He settled for field goals on several occasions, trusting his defense to keep his team in the game before touchdowns were needed.

