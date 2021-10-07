CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin Ridley not seen at Atlanta's Thursday practice

fantasypros.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Michael Rothstein of ESPN, WR Calvin Ridley was absent from Atlanta's Thursday media section of practice with an unspecified issue. (Michael Rothstein on Twitter) Ridley being absent from Thursday's practice comes as a bit of surprise especially with him being active the day before. As of right now the reason why is unknown but HC Arthur Smith is expected to provide an update later in the day. For fantasy football purposes a Week 5 matchup vs the Jets would have been Ridley's best opportunity for a breakout performance and if active would put him firmly in the WR 1 range.

www.fantasypros.com

