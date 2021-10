It was both a historic season for Northeastern and one of the most stereotypical NU finishes to a season ever for the Huskies. Charles Dickens must have had a premonition when he wrote “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” since it pretty accurately describes the Huskies season last year. The NCAA Championship appearance marked the best finish of any team sport in the school’s history. The one goal loss in overtime marked the closest result of any Hockey East Team in the history of the NCAA Women’s hockey tournament.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO