The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 10-7-2021
In today’s best of, Ant opens the show with a story regarding his son and the love of football. This leads to a preview of this weekend’s crucial Eagles/Panthers game. Ant has some major concerns with the Eagles defense (0:00-23:16). NFL reporter Derrick Gunn joins the show to discuss the Eagles matchup with the Panthers this Sunday (23:16-35:43). “The Geek” joins the show to try and help you win your fantasy football matchup this week (23:16-54:03).975thefanatic.com
Comments / 0