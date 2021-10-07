CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Letter: Use of replacement workers blatant tactic used by employers to break a union

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs both a former patient and a retired union leader with the Teamsters, the St. Vincent nurses strike is about the safety of our community, but it is also about the impact of Tenet's efforts to permanently replace those dedicated nurses who have served this community for decades. The use of replacement workers is a blatant tactic used by employers to break a union. Plain and simple. To allow Tenet to do this is not only bad for our community, but it it is a cancer on organized labor and if it is not stopped here, it is a practice that will spread, impacting workers all over our country. This strike is being followed by workers and employers all over the state, this nation, and this world!

