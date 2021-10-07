Fort Leonard Wood set to kick off 2021 Combined Federal Campaign drive
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Oct. 7, 2021) — Fort Leonard Wood’s 2021 Combined Federal Campaign solicitation period begins Oct. 12. The CFC celebrates its 60th anniversary this year as the official workplace giving campaign for federal employees and retirees, and, as in previous years, personnel here may choose to donate to any of the more than 20,000 participating charities via a one-time gift or through regular payroll deductions.ftleonardwoodpresscenter.com
