An Outside Perspective: Shaqrabbit’s Top 10 favorite sports movies
The idea of creating a sports movie ranking sparked from a conversation with our editor Tyler Johnson and reporter Caroline Phillips. It started out with all of us trying to figure out whether or not certain movies were considered sports movies, like High School Musical, then us listing our favorites, then it evolved into, “Hey Shaq! You should list your favorite sports movies for a column.” So, I present to you… Shaqrabbit’s Top 10 Favorite Sports Movies.www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0