When you’re getting together for a movie marathon or the big game, listening through soundbars and speakers ensures everyone can hear what’s going on, even over the crunch of tortilla chips and kitchen conversations. But not every TV streaming session needs to be broadcast out loud. Whether you’re trying to catch some late-night TV after everyone has gone to bed or you’re catching up on the news before heading out to work, there are plenty of settings where you want to be able to hear the TV without disturbing anyone else. The best way to quietly enjoy TV is with wireless headphones. Wireless headphones for the TV can also be a great option for those who are hearing impaired.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO